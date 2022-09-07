Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’, share single “Tonight” feat. Ezra Koenig

Phoenix have announced their seventh album, Alpha Zulu, which will be out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote Records. They released the title track back in June and today they've shared second single "Tonight," featuring Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. "Tonight" marks the first time another vocalist has featured on a Phoenix track and it comes with a music video directed by Oscar Boyson, creatively shot between Tokyo and Paris. The song is true to form, highlighting Phoenix and Ezra's likewise classically early-'00s-indie voices and underscoring them with rolling and ringing guitar and bass. Listen below.

Alpha Zulu was inspired in part by their new collaborative process brought on by the pandemic, and what it felt like to reunite in their studio in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. On wandering through the empty museum, guitarist Christian Mazzalai says, “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.” Their process was also inspired by the recent loss of longtime collaborator Philippe Zdar. Christian continues, “We had many moments where we could feel his ideas. Jeté, that’s a word he would say, when you’re throwing something very fast.” Check out the album art and track list for Alpha Zulu below.

Meanwhile, Phoenix began their tour with Porches last night in St Paul, MN where "Tonight" made its live debut -- check out their setlist below. The tour hits Chicago tonight, and NYC on Friday (9/9) at Radio City Music Hall. All dates are listed below.

Phoenix Alpha Zulu loading...

Alpha Zulu track listing:

Alpha Zulu

Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig

The Only One

After Midnight

Winter Solstice

Season 2

Artefact

All Eyes On Me

My Elixir

Identical

SETLIST: Phoenix @ Palace Theatre, St Paul 9/6/2022

Lisztomania

Entertainment

Lasso

Long Distance Call

Too Young / Girlfriend

Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir

Tonight

J-Boy

Alpha Zulu

Armistice

Love Like a Sunset Part I

Love Like a Sunset Part II

Lovelife

If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance

Ti amo

Identical

Rome

Encore:

Telefono

Fior di latte

Starfish and Coffee (Prince cover)

1901

Identical (Reprise)

Phoenix -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

September 9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

September 11 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *

September 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

September 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *

September 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

September 23 – Bentonville, AR – FOR_MAT Festival

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater *

October 7 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *

October 10 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

October 12 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre *

October 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

October 14 - Austin, TX – ACL

October 18 – Mexico City – Pepsi Center

October 19 - Monterrey, MX - Show Center

November 16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

November 18 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz Club

November 20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

November 22 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

November 23 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

November 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (sold out)

November 28 - Paris, FR - Olympia (sold out)

November 29 – Paris, FR – Olympia (sold out)

* - Porches supporting