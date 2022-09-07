Phoenix announce new album ‘Alpha Zulu’, share single “Tonight” feat. Ezra Koenig
Phoenix have announced their seventh album, Alpha Zulu, which will be out November 4 via Loyaute/Glassnote Records. They released the title track back in June and today they've shared second single "Tonight," featuring Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. "Tonight" marks the first time another vocalist has featured on a Phoenix track and it comes with a music video directed by Oscar Boyson, creatively shot between Tokyo and Paris. The song is true to form, highlighting Phoenix and Ezra's likewise classically early-'00s-indie voices and underscoring them with rolling and ringing guitar and bass. Listen below.
Alpha Zulu was inspired in part by their new collaborative process brought on by the pandemic, and what it felt like to reunite in their studio in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. On wandering through the empty museum, guitarist Christian Mazzalai says, “I was a bit afraid, when there was too much beauty around us, that to create something could be a bit hard. But it was the opposite: we couldn’t stop producing music. In these first 10 days, we wrote almost all of the album.” Their process was also inspired by the recent loss of longtime collaborator Philippe Zdar. Christian continues, “We had many moments where we could feel his ideas. Jeté, that’s a word he would say, when you’re throwing something very fast.” Check out the album art and track list for Alpha Zulu below.
Meanwhile, Phoenix began their tour with Porches last night in St Paul, MN where "Tonight" made its live debut -- check out their setlist below. The tour hits Chicago tonight, and NYC on Friday (9/9) at Radio City Music Hall. All dates are listed below.
Alpha Zulu track listing:
Alpha Zulu
Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig
The Only One
After Midnight
Winter Solstice
Season 2
Artefact
All Eyes On Me
My Elixir
Identical
SETLIST: Phoenix @ Palace Theatre, St Paul 9/6/2022
Lisztomania
Entertainment
Lasso
Long Distance Call
Too Young / Girlfriend
Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir
Tonight
J-Boy
Alpha Zulu
Armistice
Love Like a Sunset Part I
Love Like a Sunset Part II
Lovelife
If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance
Ti amo
Identical
Rome
Encore:
Telefono
Fior di latte
Starfish and Coffee (Prince cover)
1901
Identical (Reprise)
Phoenix -- 2022 Tour Dates
September 7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *
September 9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *
September 11 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *
September 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *
September 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *
September 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *
September 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room *
September 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *
September 23 – Bentonville, AR – FOR_MAT Festival
October 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater *
October 7 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre *
October 10 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *
October 12 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre *
October 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
October 14 - Austin, TX – ACL
October 18 – Mexico City – Pepsi Center
October 19 - Monterrey, MX - Show Center
November 16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
November 18 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz Club
November 20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
November 22 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
November 23 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
November 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (sold out)
November 28 - Paris, FR - Olympia (sold out)
November 29 – Paris, FR – Olympia (sold out)
* - Porches supporting