Phoenix & Beck announce tour w/ Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, Jenny Lewis & more

Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining US tour. The 19-date outing runs through August and into September, with support from Jenny, Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe, varying by show. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at September 9 at Madison Square Garden, with Weyes Blood. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM.

Phoenix released their first album since 2017, Alpha Zulu, in November. Japanese Breakfast recently announced a book tour for her best-selling memoir Crying in H Mart. Weyes Blood will be on the road starting in February with her headlining tour supporting last year's And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. Jenny Lewis also has other touring plans this year - she'll be out with The Postal Service for their big 20th anniversary tour for Give Up with Death Cab for Cutie.

PHOENIX & BECK: 2023 TOUR

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe