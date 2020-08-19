Phoenix share new single “Identical” from new Sofia Coppola film

As mentioned, Phoenix are both scoring and doing the music supervision for Sofia Coppola's new film, On the Rocks, and they've just shared their new single from it, "Identical." You can stream it below.

They appeared on Zane Lowe's Apple Music radio show to talk about it, saying that there's an album on the way, too, but maybe not soon. "This is the time we're putting one song and it's our original song," says frontman Thomas Mars. "So I think, yeah, and also I think this song will be on the album somehow. Even though the album now feels like it's all over the place, we know that in the last few weeks it comes together, and it doesn't look like anything now, but it will come together on it. It all makes sense."

As for how the album is progressing, Mars tells Lowe, "As a musician, it's the most exciting moment because everything's all over the place. There's no coherence and it's a little bit like our first record, maybe; United, which had songs that would explore heavy metal and then country music. And then this is the same sort of weird Frankenstein of an album." Stay tuned for more info

On the Rocks, which stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, is out in October via Apple TV+. Watch the trailer here.

