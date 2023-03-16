Phoenix tap Clairo for new version of “After Midnight” (listen)

Phoenix have shared a new version of their Alpha Zulu track "After Midnight" that they made with Clairo, who here shares lead vocals with Thomas Mars. “We’ve loved Claire since day 1! What a treat it is to have her sing with us," the French band say, while Clairo adds, "I've been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I'm very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix." Listen to that and the original version of "After Midnight" below.

The band will be on the European festival circuit this summer, including Glastonbury, before heading to North America for co-headlining dates with Beck, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 9 with Weyes Blood also on the bill. All tour dates are listed below.

Clairo, meanwhile, will be part of the Re:SET multi-city concert series, playing the same day as boygenius, Dijon and Bartees Strange, including an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on June 17.

Phoenix - 2023 Tour Dates:

April 7, 2023 - Benicàssim, Spain @ SanSan Festival

June 3, 2023 - Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival

June 5, 2023 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Lukiskiu Kalejimas 2.0

June 6, 2023 - Sigulda, Latvia @ Siguldas pilsdrupu estrade

June 8, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

June 10, 2023 - Dijon, France @ VYV Festival

June 16, 2023 - Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken Festival

June 17, 2023 - Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby Festival

June 18, 2023 - Linz, Austria @ Lido Sounds

June 21-25, 2023 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

June 23, 2023 - Reims, France @ Magnifique Society Festival

June 24, 2023 - Luxembourg @ Sirens Call Festival

June 29, 2023 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennes Festival

June 30, 2023 - Marmande, France @ Garorock Festival

July 1, 2023 - Nort-sur-Erdre, France @ La Nuit De L’erdre Festival

July 2, 2023 - Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

July 6, 2023 - Le Barcarès, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival

July 7, 2023 - Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Festival

July 8, 2023 - Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival

July 13, 2023 - Cannes, France @ Palais des Festivals

July 14, 2023 - Gurten, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

July 15, 2023 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival

July 16, 2023 - Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

July 18, 2023 - Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival

August 1, 2023 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena**

August 3, 2023 - Bend, Oregon @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater**

August 5, 2023 - Concord, California @ Concord Pavillion**

August 7, 2023 - Inglewood, California @ The Kia Forum**

August 8, 2023 - San Diego, California @ Viejas Arena**

August 9, 2023 - Costa Mesa, California @ OC Fair**

August 11, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center**

August 12, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Michelob Ultra Arena**

August 15, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheater**

August 16, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheater**

August 18, 2023 - Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP**

August 20, 2023 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

August 21, 2023 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion**

August 22, 2023 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center**

August 31, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion**

September 2, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre**

September 3, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage**

September 5, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway**

September 6, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater**

September 8, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Mann Center**

September 9, 2023 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden**

September 10, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion**

**Co-headlining tour with Beck