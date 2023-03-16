Phoenix tap Clairo for new version of “After Midnight” (listen)
Phoenix have shared a new version of their Alpha Zulu track "After Midnight" that they made with Clairo, who here shares lead vocals with Thomas Mars. “We’ve loved Claire since day 1! What a treat it is to have her sing with us," the French band say, while Clairo adds, "I've been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I'm very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix." Listen to that and the original version of "After Midnight" below.
The band will be on the European festival circuit this summer, including Glastonbury, before heading to North America for co-headlining dates with Beck, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 9 with Weyes Blood also on the bill. All tour dates are listed below.
Clairo, meanwhile, will be part of the Re:SET multi-city concert series, playing the same day as boygenius, Dijon and Bartees Strange, including an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on June 17.
Phoenix - 2023 Tour Dates:
April 7, 2023 - Benicàssim, Spain @ SanSan Festival
June 3, 2023 - Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
June 5, 2023 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Lukiskiu Kalejimas 2.0
June 6, 2023 - Sigulda, Latvia @ Siguldas pilsdrupu estrade
June 8, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival
June 10, 2023 - Dijon, France @ VYV Festival
June 16, 2023 - Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken Festival
June 17, 2023 - Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby Festival
June 18, 2023 - Linz, Austria @ Lido Sounds
June 21-25, 2023 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
June 23, 2023 - Reims, France @ Magnifique Society Festival
June 24, 2023 - Luxembourg @ Sirens Call Festival
June 29, 2023 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
June 30, 2023 - Marmande, France @ Garorock Festival
July 1, 2023 - Nort-sur-Erdre, France @ La Nuit De L’erdre Festival
July 2, 2023 - Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
July 6, 2023 - Le Barcarès, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival
July 7, 2023 - Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Festival
July 8, 2023 - Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival
July 13, 2023 - Cannes, France @ Palais des Festivals
July 14, 2023 - Gurten, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival
July 15, 2023 - Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival
July 16, 2023 - Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues
July 18, 2023 - Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival
August 1, 2023 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena**
August 3, 2023 - Bend, Oregon @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater**
August 5, 2023 - Concord, California @ Concord Pavillion**
August 7, 2023 - Inglewood, California @ The Kia Forum**
August 8, 2023 - San Diego, California @ Viejas Arena**
August 9, 2023 - Costa Mesa, California @ OC Fair**
August 11, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center**
August 12, 2023 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Michelob Ultra Arena**
August 15, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheater**
August 16, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheater**
August 18, 2023 - Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP**
August 20, 2023 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**
August 21, 2023 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion**
August 22, 2023 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center**
August 31, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion**
September 2, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre**
September 3, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage**
September 5, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway**
September 6, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater**
September 8, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ The Mann Center**
September 9, 2023 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden**
September 10, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion**
**Co-headlining tour with Beck