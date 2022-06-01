Phoenix working first new LP in five years, share single “Alpha Zulu”

Phoenix are currently finishing up their seventh album, and first since 2017's Ti Amo. While details are still to be revealed, the band have just shared a first taste from the record. "Alpha Zulu" is one of the most overtly dancy, electronic songs they've ever done. Listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Phoenix have a few festival dates on the horizon, including Atlanta's Music Midtown, Bentonville, AR's Format Festival and Austin's ACL fest. All dates are listed below.

Phoenix - 2022 Tour Dates

June 1 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

June 3 - Saint-Brieuc, FR - Festival Art Rock

June 4 - Paris, FR - We Love Green

June 8 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera In The City

June 10 - Lyon, FR - Nuits de Fourviere

June 11 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown

September 23-25 - Bentonville, AR - Format Festival

October 14-16 - Austin, TX - ACL