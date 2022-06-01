Phoenix working first new LP in five years, share single “Alpha Zulu”

photo: Shervin Lainez

Phoenix are currently finishing up their seventh album, and first since 2017's Ti Amo. While details are still to be revealed, the band have just shared a first taste from the record. "Alpha Zulu" is one of the most overtly dancy, electronic songs they've ever done. Listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Phoenix have a few festival dates on the horizon, including Atlanta's Music Midtown, Bentonville, AR's Format Festival and Austin's ACL fest. All dates are listed below.

Phoenix - 2022 Tour Dates
June 1 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
June 3 - Saint-Brieuc, FR - Festival Art Rock
June 4 - Paris, FR - We Love Green
June 8 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera In The City
June 10 - Lyon, FR - Nuits de Fourviere
June 11 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
September 17-18 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
September 23-25 - Bentonville, AR - Format Festival
October 14-16 - Austin, TX - ACL

