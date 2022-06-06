PHONY announces ‘At Some Point You Stop,’ shares new video, touring with Joyce Manor

PHONY is the current project of Neil Berthier, who used to be in Donovan Wolfington and who's also currently a live member of Joyce Manor, and he'll be releasing his new album At Some Point You Stop on July 29 via his own PHONY INDUSTRIES label, in partnership with Joyful Noise Recordings / Secretly Distribution. The album, made with producer Chaz Sexton, features recent single "Great White," and along with the announcement comes new single "Summer's Cold," which premieres in this post. It starts out as a breezy indie rock song, before reaching an explosive, punky climax, and it's a promising taste of this LP. "A lot of this record is about the idea of memory being fleeting, yet also being a defining pillar in all walks of life," Neil says. "I had the riff for this song for years. There’s an old guitar in my mom's house that’s never in tune and I’ll just pick it up when I’m visiting to see what comes out. Somehow I always get something from it. It feels magic. This song was really how I tried to deal with my father's passing as well as the other tumult the world was dealing with for the past few years."

The song comes with a video that was shot in NYC and directed by Anna Langston, who says, "The video is about a lonely gorilla who finds joy when he meets someone like himself. We were hoping to find humor by contrasting the absurdity with moments that feel super real and close-to-home for 20-somethings in New York. I tried to inject familiar locations and 'relatable' dating moments. Of course, the familiarity is also what gives this story its heart. New York is for lovers, and this gorilla is in us all." Check it out below.

Neil is not only currently playing live in Joyce Manor, he'll also be pulling double duty when PHONY opens Joyce Manor's summer tour, alongside Citizen and Prince Daddy & the Hyena. That tour hits NYC on August 12 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

PHONY loading...

Tracklist

1. CHRISTMAS EVE DAY

2. THE MIDDLE

3. ANIMALS

4. MATTER OF TASTE

5. SUMMER’S COLD

6. OTHERWISE

7. KALEIDOSCOPE

8. LA’S MUSIC

9. GREAT WHITE

10. WEDDING AND FUNERAL FAMILY

11. BOUNDARY

12. WINTER’S WARM

PHONY -- 2022 Tour Dates

08/03 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ^

08/04 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown ^

08/05 - Minneapolis, MI - First Avenue ^

08/06 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall ^

08/07 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater ^

08/08 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre ^

08/09 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall ^

08/10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ^

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel ^

08/13 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

08/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

08/16 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ^

08/17 - Richmond, VA - The National ^

08/18 - Columbia, SC The Senate ^

08/19 - Nashville TN - Eastside Bowl ^

08/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse ^

08/21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ^

08/23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse LIve ^

08/24 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge ^

08/25 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory ^

08/27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

^ supporting Joyce Manor