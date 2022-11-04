Phony Ppl prep album ‘Euphonyus’ with single “dialtone” (listen)

Brooklyn-based band Phony Ppl have released a new single off of their upcoming album Euphonyus, due November 18 via 300 Entertainment (pre-order). The retro-inspired track "dialtone" bounces with throwback synth sounds and an infectious beat. Phony Ppl say:

Lyrically written in split screen, ‘dialtone.’ is actually two different songs at once! one song (the cause) is about a guy realizing space is only expanding between him and his lover. The other song (the effect) is about a relationship that only exists in the mind of said guy. Either way, there’s something wrong! Did they have something special, then drift apart? Or is it all in his head? … Maybe its all been in his head since they drifted. Either way, sing to the cause, whistle to the effect and dance to both at once.

Also to be featured on Euphonyus are previous singles "Nowhere But Up" and "Fkn Around," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Listen to both, and check out the "dialtone" visualizer and Euphonyus album art, below.