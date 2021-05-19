Phosphorescent announces ‘The BBC Sessions’ EP, shares stripped-down “Song For Zula”

Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck has announced a new live EP, The BBC Sessions, due June 11 via Dead Oceans (pre-order). It features stripped-down performances recorded for BBC Radio in 2011 and 2013, and the first one to be released is fan fave "Song For Zula." The album version of the song is already one of Phosphorescent's most impactful, emotionally bare songs, and hearing this more minimal version is just as heart-stopping in a totally different way. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

Song For Zula (BBC Radio Performance 2013)

Terror In the Canyons (The Wounded Master) (BBC Radio Performance 2013) At Death, A Proclamation (BBC Radio Performance 2011)

Los Angeles (BBC Radio Performance 2011)

We’ll Be Here Soon (BBC Radio Performance 2011)