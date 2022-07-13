Pianos Become the Teeth announce tour, including NYC with Caracara

Pianos Become the Teeth have announced a tour in support of their upcoming new album Drift (due 8/26 via Epitaph). There'a an East Coast leg beginning on album release day in Durnam, and then a West Coast/Midwest leg in November.

The East Coast dates include a Brooklyn show on September 4 at The Meadows (17 Meadow St), and that's with Caracara (whose very good new album New Preoccupations is out now) and Dosser. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/15) at 1 PM. All dates are listed below.

Two songs are out from the new Pianos Become the Teeth album now, "Genevieve" and "Skiv," and you can hear both below. Pre-order the album on red vinyl.