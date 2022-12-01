Pianos Become The Teeth guitarist Mike York tells us about his favorite albums of 2022

Mike York, along with all of Pianos Become The Teeth, has been busy this year with the release of an excellent album and their return to touring. (He also put out music with his electronic solo project SUAHN.) Following the release of Drift, PBTT's ambitiously weird fifth album, the guitarist came on the BV podcast, and he's now shared some of his favorite albums of the year. His picks include Undeath, Flume, Beach House, Charli XCX and more. Read on for the list, with commentary on each pick...

Mike York's Favorite Albums of 2022

1. G Jones & Eprom - ACID DISK 2

Probably my most listened-to record of the year. Clocks in at being an EP sure, but I think the amount of exploratory music on this takes me on enough of a journey that makes it feel like an LP. A truly incredible body of work from two of my favorite producers on earth at the moment.

2. SHADES - From a Vein

Extremely dark, moody, and heavy. One of the most impressive A/V artists out at the moment, and this LP is a crowning achievement in ambiance, granular synthesis, and unique songwriting.

3. Flume - Palaces

Flume is one of those artists that I feel like I check out everything he puts out because it's always a trip. Palaces is such an eclectic record, similar to what you would expect from him, but just left-field enough to keep you interested the whole time. Came back to this record a lot this year.

4. Crippling Alcoholism - When the Drugs that Made You Sick are the Drugs that Make You Better

Overly uncomfortable to listen to.... like David Bowie in hell. I don't know what it is about this cacophony of terror, but this record has been on NON-STOP since a buddy of mine showed it to me a few months ago. So original, so strange, so so good. Can't wait to see what this band does next.

5. Undeath - It's Time... To Rise from the Grave

Love the early 90s Death Metal influence this record has. Snuck up on me this year and revisited it a lot. Brutal in every way.

6. Little Snake - Driving on Acid

This one came out later in the year, but I think I have listened to it every day since I first heard it. Extreme minimalism, rave anthems, broken percussion.... this is everything that I love in electronic music.

7. Triac - Pure Joy - Numb-Grief Stricken Animals

This is probably my favorite "heavy" release of the year. Never a moment that lets you up for air. Just incredible.

8. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

Another record that kind of snuck up on me toward the end of the year, but really love it. Big Shot is one of my favorite songs I've heard in a long time. Love how this band is so loose. Just is such a vibe.

9. Charli XCX - Crash

Been a fan of Charli XCX for a long time. Love how she pushes pop music to its absolute brink. Really enjoyed this album a lot.

10. Beach House - Once Twice Melody

Beach House are a band that I will check out everything they release. Ever since their debut record, they have had their hooks in me. OTM is probably my favorite thing I have heard them do since 'Bloom'.