Pianos Become the Teeth share new song “Skiv” off upcoming LP

Pianos Become the Teeth have shared the second single off their anticipated first album in over four years, Drift. The new song is cut from a similarly post-rocky cloth as lead single "Genevieve," and according to a press release, the band took inspiration from Portishead for this one. Guitarist Mike York says, "[Skiv] is one of my favorite songs we have ever done. It's slow and brooding and feels uncomfortably dry at times. This song feels like what a 3 AM night feels like to me after having too much to drink." It's also fleshed out by strings and horns and it's another subtle yet promising taste of this album. Listen and watch the video (directed by Mike York alongside Amanda Adams) below.

Pre-order Drift on red vinyl.