Pickathon announces 2023 lineup

Pickathon has announced its 2023 edition, which will happen August 3-6 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR, which is just outside Portland. This year's lineup includes Lee Fields, Dehd, Madison Cunningham, Vieux Farka Touré, Florist, W.I.T.C.H., Wednesday, Courtney Marie Andrews, They Hate Change, MJ Lenderman, Madison McFerrin, Joe Rainey, Watchouse, MonoNeon, Butcher Brown, and more.

Early bird tickets for Pickathon are on sale now. Head below for the full 2023 lineup.

