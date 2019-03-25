pics: 2019 Other Music & MoMA PS1 ‘Come Together’ music fest & label market

The 2019 edition of Other Music & MoMA PS1's "Come Together" music festival and label market happened over the weekend with shopping, live music, talks, workshops, film screenings, and more. This year they expanded to two days and it just felt bigger in general, with the market -- featuring over 75 independent labels like 4AD, Mute, Domino, Warp, Partisan and more -- spread across three rooms. I went on Saturday (3/23) which featured performances in the dome from Marissa Nadler in solo mode, Brooklyn pop act Barrie and the all-star Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal (Nick Zinner, Angel Deradoorian, Mick Barr, etc) who blew the lid off PS1's dome with a very loud, fun set of Sabbath classics.

