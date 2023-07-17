Pics: dead prez, th1rt3en & Large Professor at SummerStage in Von King Park

SummerStage presented a weekend of free hip hop shows at Herbert Von King Park, with MIKE's Young World Festival on Saturday, and dead prez, th1rt3en, and Large Professor on Sunday. Photos from Sunday's show by Edwina Hay are in this post.

dead prez's set included "That's War!," "The Pistol" (which they did over Too $hort's "Blow the Whistle"), "Malcolm, Garvey, Huey," "Hip Hop," "Mind Sex," and more, and they gave the crowd a taste of a new song, playing the studio version over the PA. Stic said the song was so new he doesn't have all the lyrics memorized and they aren't performing it yet, but a new record -- their first in over a decade -- is coming.

Before dead prez was th1rt3en, aka rapper Pharoahe Monch, Jack White drummer Daru Jones, and Robert Glasper/Pete Rock/etc guitarist Marcus Machado. Their set included "Kill Kill Kill," "Racist," and Pharaohe Monch's "Simon Says," and were joined by singer Smithsoneon for their final song.

Large Professor opened the day with a DJ set, and dead prez's DJ, Crisanto Santa Ana, also performed a short set. More pictures from Sunday's show are below.