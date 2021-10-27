Meek Mill played MSG w/ Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg & more (pics, video)

Meek Mill celebrated his new album Expensive Pain at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (10/23), and he was joined by new album guests Lil Baby and Lil Durk, as well as Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Ferg, Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more. Here's an excerpt of Rolling Stone's review:

Production-wise, Meek's latest LP feels like a match for rappers like Lil Baby and Lil Durk, so the energy during the album cut "Sharing Locations" was amplified when the two rappers joined Meek on stage, before having something of a mini-set of their own.

Meek's performance of "Tweaking," which rides the buoyant melody of Blackstreet's "No Diggity," was a highlight on the album. However, the absence of Vory, who is featured on the track, was noticeable during the show, especially since his name was one of the first announced. Still, Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel delivered a crowd favorite that rocked the room, "Computers." And sets from Fivio Foreign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, ASAP Ferg, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Lil Uzi Vert served as a reminder that the pool of young talent working is as strong as ever.

A departure from the celebratory hype was Meek's reflective tribute towards the end of the night, paying respects to lost ones: Pop Smoke, King Von, Nipsey Hussle, DMX, and of course, Lil Snupe, to whom Meek has dedicated tracks in the past.