pics: Oxymorrons, Pinkshift & The OBGMs @ Saint Vitus

Oxymorrons, The OGBMs, and Pinkshift hit the road for their 'Melanated Punk Mini Tour' this past weekend, kicking off with a gig at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on Thursday (1/19). Pictures from that show by Jeanette D. Moses are in this post.

For Pinkshift, it was their second time playing NYC since releasing their great debut album Love Me Forever, after having made their NYC headline debut at Elsewhere Zone One in November. Oxymorrons have a new single due this Thursday (1/26) called "Enemy." The OBGMs have been teasing a new record for this year too.