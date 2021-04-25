Pics/videos: Madball, Murphy’s Law, Bloodclot & more played to thousands in Tompkins Square Park

Hardcore shows are back in Tompkins Square Park as of Saturday afternoon (4/24). Madball, Murphy's Law, Bloodclot (members of Cro-Mags, Biohazard, more), The Capturers and Wisdom in Chains all played yesterday and the show -- which raised money for the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation -- drew thousands, many of whom were mask-less and moshed like the pandemic never happened as you can see in the pictures and videos below.

Bloodclot (and Cro-Mags JM) frontman John Joseph wrote about the show on Instagram, addressing what he called the "chumps and beeotch's talking shit" about the event and comparing the show to Black Lives Matter protests:

Yesterday in Tompkins Square Park History was Made. Well over 2000 people came out to a FREE show by the people for the people. It was a blast - we raised money for the FDNY burn unit and fed people organic plant-based meals. And let me say this to all the chumps and beeotch’s talking shit. For the last year in New York City there were protests - tens and thousands of people in the streets - some rioting and looting engaging in bias attacks - nobody said shit - the media condoned it. On 4/20 thousands filled Washington Square Park sharing blunts and weed pipes no masks - again nobody said shit. This was our fucking protest - this was our rally - people came out from all over the country and enjoyed live music! Those who didn’t want to come stayed away - good nobody Missed their ass. They were free to live in fear - hide under their table and talk shit on social media. I want to thank @bnbproductions, Cousin Joe @stonefilmsnyc, @mitts_7 and the whole crew for doing an amazing job. All the bands killed it: @thecapturersnyc @wisdominchains @murphyslawnyc and the Kings of NYHC @madballnyc closed the show with a bang! PMA was had by all - smiling faces were everywhere - we needed this and I hope other cities in the United States and around the world do the same. “Don’t care what they may say - we got that PMA”.

Meanwhile, Springa from SSD, who appeared on stage with Murphy's Law, drew criticism for his "Black Flag Matters" shirt.

Madball play again today (4/25) at Arrogant Swine (173 Morgan Ave) with Death Before Dishonor, The Stand, and The Ice Cold Killers. It's an outdoor show with "designated socially distance seating" and is $20. Flyer is below.

photos by Kevin Wilson

Madball

Murphy's Law

Bloodclot

Wisdom in Chains