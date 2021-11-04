Pictish Trail announces new album ‘Island Family’ (stream 2 tracks)

Pictish Trail, aka Scottish musician Johnny Lynch, has announced his fifth album, Island Family, which will be out March 18 via Fire. It's his first since 2020's terrific Thumb World, He's shared two tracks from the album along with the announcement: a gorgeous, widescreen psych-folk number called "Melody Something" and the krautrock-leaning, anthemic title track. You can watch videos for both below.

Lynch will be taking Pictish Trail on tour this year and next in the UK and Europe, including shows with Mogwai, Hot Chip and Savage Mansion. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Island Family

2. Natural Successor

3. The River It Runs Inside Of Me

4. In The Land Of The Dead

5. It Came Back

6. Thistle

7. Melody Something

8. Nuclear Sunflower Swamp

9. Green Mountain

10. Remote Control

PICTISH TRAIL - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Sat, Nov 06: Eastwood Park Theatre, Giffnock

Sun, Nov 07: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow *

Sat, Dec 11: St John on Bethnal Green, London

Tue, Mar 22: The Hare And Hounds, Birmingham ^

Wed, Mar 23: Boileroom, Guildford ^

Thu, Mar 24: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff ^

Fri, Mar 25: Louisiana, Bristol ^

Sat, Mar 26: Omeara, London ^

Sun, Mar 27: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton ^

Tue, Mar 29: Bodega, Nottingham ^

Wed, Mar 30: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge ^

Thu, Mar 31: Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne ^

Fri, Apr 1: Gullivers, Manchester ^

Sat, Apr 2: St Mary's Creative Space, Chester ^

Sun, Apr 3: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds ^

Thu, Apr 7: Summerhall, Edinburgh ^

Fri, Apr 8: Beat Generator, Dundee ^

Sat, Apr 9: The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen ^

Sun, Apr 10: The Tolbooth, Stirling ^

Fri, Jun 3: Junction 1, Glasgow (w/ Hot Chip)

* = Supporting Mogwai

^ = Supported By Savage Mansion