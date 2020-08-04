Pictureplane further comments on DJing Brooklyn rave: “I made a mistake”

Pictureplane has issued a public statement on his decision to DJ the not-very-socially-distant rave that went down underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge on Saturday (8/1), after first telling Pitchfork that "it felt incredible to DJ after being alone in my house for basically 6 months" but also that "I don't think it was worth the risk looking back on it now."

His new public statement begins, "I made a mistake by agreeing to DJ that party. People are right to be angry and concerned about the wellbeing of their community in these traumatic times. Before the event, I spoke with the promoter about my concerns, I was assured that everything would be safe and organized, with masks being enforced and sanitation provided to everyone. I imagined the event totally differently in my head before playing."

He also adds that it was "naive and stupid" to assume the rave would be safely socially distant, and that he "should have had more common sense." "I feel terrible that people were exposed to a dangerous situation because of my playing music."

He also calls the decision to DJ "misguided" and says "I will certainly not being doing that again until it is 100% safe to do so."

Here's his full statement: