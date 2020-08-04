Pictureplane responds after DJing Kosciuszko Bridge rave: “I don’t think it was worth the risk”

On Saturday (8/1), a not-very-socially-distant rave went down underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge in Brooklyn, and it has since drawn criticism, though event organizers defended the party to Gothamist, saying, "If you think people aren't going to gather, you're a fool—there's no stopping that. The event got out of control because people wanted to come, people wanted to be out."

Pictureplane was among the performers at the rave, and he has now given a statement to Pitchfork, saying that "it felt incredible to DJ after being alone in my house for basically 6 months" but also that "I don't think it was worth the risk looking back on it now." "I definitely wont be going to any events like that again while covid is still happening," he adds, "and I really hope that no one gets sick after this event."

UPDATE: He also later issued a public statement.

Here's what he told Pitchfork in full:

i had never worked with those promoters before. when we spoke on the phone the day before the event, i expressed reservations and told them i was nervous about DJing it.. and that i was aware of backlash from a previous rave that happened a few weeks ago. they told me that this one would be super safe, and that masks and sanitizer and water would be provided to everyone who entered. and when i saw video of the location, it looked enormous. i figured that it was a large enough space that people would have tons of room. and wouldnt be any different than going to like rockaway beach on a saturday. i was pretty surprised at the crowd. and of course everyone just crowded around the sound system. it felt incredible to DJ after being alone in my house for basically 6 months ! and im sure a lot of people there felt the same. but i dont think it was worth the risk looking back on it now. i definitely wont be going to any events like that again while covid is still happening. and i really hope that no one gets sick after this event.

In case you missed it, here's a video of the event: