Piebald announce East Coast holiday shows

Piebald reunited in 2016, and while they released their first new music in twelve years, a Christmas EP, in 2019, because of the pandemic they haven't had much of a chance to tour over the past year plus (they did play Furnace Fest in September, though). They've now announced a few more shows this year, happening throughout the Northeastern US in December, in Lancaster, Northampton, Portsmouth, Brooklyn, Boston. "It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit," they write. "That's why we're announcing these Xmas shows right now."

The Brooklyn show happens at Market Hotel on December 20 (tickets), and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday 10/8 at noon eastern. "Please practice raging with your friends responsibly as you get ready for these shows," they write.

See all dates, and watch a video of Piebald at Furnace Fest, below.

PIEBALD: 2021 TOUR

Wed - Dec 15 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

Thu - Dec 16 - Northampton, MA - Pearl Street Nightclub

Fri - Dec 17 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

Mon - Dec 20 - Brooklyn, NY - MARKET HOTEL

Tue - Dec 21 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair