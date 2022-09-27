Pierre Kwenders announces North American tour, shares live “Kilimanjaro” video

After winning the 2022 Polaris Prize last week for his new album José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Montreal-based multitalent Pierre Kwenders has announced a North American tour, including stops across Canada, and in LA and NYC -- plus a set at Netherlands festival Le Guess Who? in November. Pierre reaches New York on December 8 at Nublu with Uproot Andy. Tickets are available now, and all dates are listed below.

In addition to the tour announcement, Pierre has released a live video for "Kilimanjaro," off of José Louis and the Paradox of Love. In the video, Pierre sings onstage alone, starting stoic and quickly loosening up and dancing to his rhythmic track while a disco ball shines on him. Watch "Kilimanjaro (Live)" below.

Pierre Kwenders 2022-23 Tour Dates

Wed. Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Sat. Nov. 12 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who?

Thu. Dec. 8 - New York, NY @ Nublu

Wed. Feb. 8 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Thu. Feb. 16 - Ottawa, ON @ SAW Centre

Fri. Feb. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Fri. Feb. 24 - Montreal, QC @ Ausgang