Pig Destroyer announce new EP, release new video

Grind greats Pig Destroyer have announced a new EP, The Octagonal Stairway, due August 28 via Relapse. It features the band's two 2019 singles ("The Cavalry" and Cameraman") alongside four other songs, and a press release says that includes "B-side noise tracks" and an appearance by former/founding Sepultura drummer (and current Petbrick member) Iggor Cavalera.

Alongside the announcement comes a new video for "The Cavalry," which features fan-submitted footage, including live footage of PD, fans headbanging at home, and some real creepy and psychedelic stuff. Check it out below.

Pig Destroyer are also scheduled to play Psycho Las Vegas 2021.

Tracklist

1. The Octagonal Stairway

2. The Cavalry

3. Cameraman

4. News Channel 6

5. Head Cage

6. Sound Walker