Pig Destroyer playing shows, including NYC w/ Gravesend & Terminal Bliss

Grindcore greats Pig Destroyer recently returned to the stage at Psycho Las Vegas, and they've got more shows on the horizon. They're playing Prowler In The Yard in full for its 20th anniversary at Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest this weekend (9/25-9/26), UK fest Damnation in November, and Czech Republic fest Obscene Extreme in 2022, and they've also just announced a headlining NYC show.

The NYC show happens on December 11 at Elsewhere Hall and it's a stacked bill all around with 20 Buck Spin-signed Gravesend (first live show) and Relapse-signed Terminal Bliss (members of pg.99, City of Caterpillar, Darkest Hour, etc). Tickets are on sale.

Pig Destroyer released their new EP The Octagonal Stairway last year. Gravesend's great new debut LP came out on 20 Buck Spin earlier this year, and we've got it on neon green, clear & black vinyl. Stream the new releases by all three bands, below.

--

--

--

Pig Destroyer -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

9/26/21 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Philadelphia, PA

11/6/21 Damnation Leeds, UK

12/11/21 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY w/ Gravesend, Terminal Bliss

7/13-17/22 Obscene Extreme Czech Republic

Gravesend are also playing MDF 2022.

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today