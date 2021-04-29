Pig Destroyer release live album recorded at Saint Vitus
Back in October 2019, before a global pandemic shut down live music for over a year, Pig Destroyer played two shows at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus with a different setlist and different openers each night. They're working on a new album now, but while you wait for that (and while you wait for the return of live shows), they've released Pornographers of Sound: Live in NYC, a live album recorded across those two nights.
"We love playing St. Vitus, and had a blast recording these two sets there in October of 2019," the band says. "Although we are currently writing a new record, we hope this document will fill in the gap for no live shows!"
Pig Destroyer are a killer live band, and this album totally captures that. Listen below...
Tracklist
Sys
The American’s Head
Eve
Loathsome
Scarlet Hourglass
Thumbsucker
The Gentleman
Sourheart
Concrete Beast
Rotten Yellow
Deathtripper
Circle River
Totaled
Crippled Horses
Gravedancer
The Machete Twins
Jennifer
Cheerleader Corpses
Scatology Homework
Trojan Whore
Piss Angel
Starbelly
Junkyard God