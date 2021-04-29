Pig Destroyer release live album recorded at Saint Vitus

Back in October 2019, before a global pandemic shut down live music for over a year, Pig Destroyer played two shows at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus with a different setlist and different openers each night. They're working on a new album now, but while you wait for that (and while you wait for the return of live shows), they've released Pornographers of Sound: Live in NYC, a live album recorded across those two nights.

"We love playing St. Vitus, and had a blast recording these two sets there in October of 2019," the band says. "Although we are currently writing a new record, we hope this document will fill in the gap for no live shows!"

Pig Destroyer are a killer live band, and this album totally captures that. Listen below...

Tracklist

Sys

The American’s Head

Eve

Loathsome

Scarlet Hourglass

Thumbsucker

The Gentleman

Sourheart

Concrete Beast

Rotten Yellow

Deathtripper

Circle River

Totaled

Crippled Horses

Gravedancer

The Machete Twins

Jennifer

Cheerleader Corpses

Scatology Homework

Trojan Whore

Piss Angel

Starbelly

Junkyard God