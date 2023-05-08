Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs share KEXP session, announce fall tour

UK doom group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs were on tour earlier this spring in support of their new album Land Of Sleeper, including dates with Richard Dawson and a stop at SXSW. While on that tour they recorded a live session for KEXP, performing "Rubbernecker," "Big Rig," "Mr Medicine," and "Ultimate Hammer." The full video of that is now out and you can watch below.

Meanwhile, Pigs x7 have announced a few Northeast fall tour dates, beginning in Troy, NY on Halloween and then hitting New Haven, Boston, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 11/3) and Washington, DC. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time.

All dates are listed below.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Tour Dates:

10/31/23 - Troy, NY - No Fun Festival

11/01/23 - New Haven, CT - Space Ballroom

11/02/23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

11/03/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

11/04/23 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

Check out photos of Pigs x7 at the 2023 Lost Weekend SXSW day party: