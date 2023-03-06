Pile announce fall tour

Pile's new album All Fiction came out last month via Exploding In Sound, and now the band have announced a fall North American tour. It includes stops in Toronto, Seattle, Sacramento, Phoenix, Richmond, Philly, and more, and follows their run in Europe and the UK, which kicks off this week.

Pile come to NYC on October 21 at Racket. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 AM. The band are on tour in Europe and the UK currently and all dates are listed below.

PILE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

3/8 - Lille, FR @ La Bulle Café

3/10 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

3/12 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

3/13 - Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

3/14 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

3/15 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos

3/16 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

3/19 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout club

3/20 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Arci Bellezza

3/21 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

3/22 - Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete

3/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Doka

3/24 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

3/26 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

3/27 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

3/29 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

3/31 - London, UK @ 9294

4/1 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon

4/2 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/3 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/4 - Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen

4/5 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

4/6 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

9/7 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/8 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

9/10 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

9/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

9/19 - Missoula, MT@- The Show Room at The ZACC

9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

9/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

9/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/1 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/6 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

10/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/11 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/16 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/17 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/21 - New York, NY @ Racket

10/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair