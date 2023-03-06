Pile announce fall tour
Pile's new album All Fiction came out last month via Exploding In Sound, and now the band have announced a fall North American tour. It includes stops in Toronto, Seattle, Sacramento, Phoenix, Richmond, Philly, and more, and follows their run in Europe and the UK, which kicks off this week.
Pile come to NYC on October 21 at Racket. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale on Wednesday, March 8, at 10 AM. The band are on tour in Europe and the UK currently and all dates are listed below.
PILE -- 2023 TOUR DATES
3/8 - Lille, FR @ La Bulle Café
3/10 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic
3/12 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
3/13 - Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
3/14 - Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
3/15 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos
3/16 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba
3/19 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout club
3/20 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Arci Bellezza
3/21 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
3/22 - Bochum, DE @ Die Trompete
3/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Doka
3/24 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
3/26 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
3/27 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
3/29 - Groningen, NL @ Vera
3/31 - London, UK @ 9294
4/1 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon
4/2 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
4/3 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
4/4 - Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen
4/5 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
4/6 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
9/7 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
9/8 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery
9/10 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
9/12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
9/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
9/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
9/19 - Missoula, MT@- The Show Room at The ZACC
9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
9/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9/26 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
9/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/1 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
10/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/6 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
10/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/11 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/13 - Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/16 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/17 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/21 - New York, NY @ Racket
10/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair