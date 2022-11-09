Pile announce new LP ‘All Fiction’ & release shows, share “Loops”

Pile have announced their eighth studio album, All Fiction, is coming on February 17 via Exploding in Sound (pre-order). The album news comes with the release of lead single "Loops," a riff-heavy, dark indie-punk banger. Frontman Rick Maguire says of the song:

Throughout most of Pile's existence, I've used songwriting as a means to work through personal issues and to express uncomfortable feelings in what I've perceived to be a healthy form of processing emotions. While doing this I've also been working hard to create a career in writing music. The song "Loops" is about the confusion I've experienced in the place where those two roads meet, and reflecting on whether what I'm creating is for personal growth or for personal gain has ended up leading to more questions than answers.

You can hear this tension in the songwriting; this is part of the conceit of the upcoming album. Per press release, "All Fiction is an ornate, carefully paced study on the subjectivity of perception, the data-shaping despotism of big tech, and the connections between anxiety and death." Check out "Loops," plus the album art and track list for All Fiction, below.

Pile will play three East Coast record release shows to celebrate All Fiction, going down in late February and early March in Philadelphia, NYC, and Boston. The NYC show is on March 1 at TV Eye in Queens. More details below.

Pile All Fiction album art loading...

All Fiction Tracklisting

1. It Comes Closer

2. Loops

3. Gardening Hours

4. Link Arms

5. Blood

6. Lowered Rainbow

7. Forgetting

8. Poisons

9. Nude With A Suitcase

10. Neon Gray

Pile -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

3/1 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

3/3 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at the Armory