Pile of Love (Drug Church, Militarie Gun, The Story So Far) announce new EP, share video

Pile of Love -- whose lineup includes guitarist Nick Cogan (Drug Church, Militarie Gun), drummer Chris Villeneuve (Drug Church), bassist Kevin Geyer (The Story So Far), guitarist Ryan Graham (State Champs), and vocalist Morgan Foster (Mobin Child) -- made their debut towards the end of 2021 with a self-titled LP and now they've announced a new EP, Flake on the Future, due November 11. It includes three new original songs and a cover of Guided by Voices' "Game of Pricks," and first single "Over & Out" is a mix of breezy jangle pop and punky alternative rock fueled by some truly lovely melodies. Check out the song and its video below.

Tracklist

1. Divisibly Upset

2. Flake on the Future

3. Over & Out

4. Game of Pricks (originally by Guided By Voices)