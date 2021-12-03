Pile of Love (mem Drug Church, The Story So Far, State Champs) release debut LP

Pile of Love is a new band with some familiar faces -- Drug Church members Nick Cogan (guitar) and Chris Villeneuve (drums), The Story So Far's Kevin Geyer (bass), State Champs' Ryan Graham, and Mobin's Child's Morgan Foster (vocals) -- and they've just surprise-released their self-titled debut LP. Though they've got a punk and pop punk pedigree, this album is much more rooted in breezy, jangly, '90s-style power/pop/alt-rock. Think stuff like Superdrag, Nada Surf, Fountains of Wayne, etc, and you'll have a pretty good idea, and Pile of Love do a lot of justice to that sound. Listen below.