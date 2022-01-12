Pile’s Rick Maguire shares new video, announces 2022 solo tour
Last year, Pile's Rick Maguire released Songs Known Together, Alone, an album with solo versions of songs that became full-band Pile songs. Today, Rick released a new video for "Ropes Length" + "My Employer" from the album, and he also announced a solo tour in support of the album.
The tour begins on February 24 in Dallas and hits Brooklyn for a "special event" on March 11 (info TBA) and a show at Ridgewood's TV Eye on March 12. The tour continues through April and wraps up on the West Coast (including a stop at LA's Zebulon on 4/9). All dates are listed below.
Pile's Rick Maguire -- 2022 Tour Dates
02/24 - Dallas, TX - Full City Rooster
02/26 - Austin, TX - Kinda Tropical
02/27 - Houston, TX - Bohemeo's
03/01 - New Orleans, LA -The Mudlark
03/03 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark
03/04 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive
03/05 - Atlanta, GA - TBD
03/06 - Asheville, NC - Static Age
03/07 - Raleigh, NC - NC State Library
03/08 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5
03/09 - Washington, DC - Rhizome
03/10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
03/11 - Brooklyn, NY - *special event*
03/12 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
03/19 - Boston, MA - Church of the Covenant
03/21 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts
03/22 - Portland, ME - Apohadion
03/23 - Burlington, VT - Radio Bean
03/24 - Montreal, QC - Turbohaus
03/25 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
03/26 - Detroit, MI - The Lexington
03/28 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen
03/29 - Minneapolis, MN - TBD
04/02 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead
04/03 - Vancouver, BC - Creative Block
04/05 - Portland, OR - The Old Church
04/07 - San Francisco, CA - Balboa Theater
04/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid
04/10 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunkspace