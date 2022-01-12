Pile’s Rick Maguire shares new video, announces 2022 solo tour

photo by Adam Parshall

Last year, Pile's Rick Maguire released Songs Known Together, Alone, an album with solo versions of songs that became full-band Pile songs. Today, Rick released a new video for "Ropes Length" + "My Employer" from the album, and he also announced a solo tour in support of the album.

The tour begins on February 24 in Dallas and hits Brooklyn for a "special event" on March 11 (info TBA) and a show at Ridgewood's TV Eye on March 12. The tour continues through April and wraps up on the West Coast (including a stop at LA's Zebulon on 4/9). All dates are listed below.

Pile's Rick Maguire -- 2022 Tour Dates
02/24 - Dallas, TX - Full City Rooster
02/26 - Austin, TX - Kinda Tropical
02/27 - Houston, TX - Bohemeo's
03/01 - New Orleans, LA -The Mudlark
03/03 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark
03/04 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive
03/05 - Atlanta, GA - TBD
03/06 - Asheville, NC - Static Age
03/07 - Raleigh, NC - NC State Library
03/08 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5
03/09 - Washington, DC - Rhizome
03/10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
03/11 - Brooklyn, NY - *special event*
03/12 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
03/19 - Boston, MA - Church of the Covenant
03/21 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts
03/22 - Portland, ME - Apohadion
03/23 - Burlington, VT - Radio Bean
03/24 - Montreal, QC - Turbohaus
03/25 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
03/26 - Detroit, MI - The Lexington
03/28 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen
03/29 - Minneapolis, MN - TBD
04/02 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead
04/03 - Vancouver, BC - Creative Block
04/05 - Portland, OR - The Old Church
04/07 - San Francisco, CA - Balboa Theater
04/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid
04/10 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunkspace

