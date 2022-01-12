Pile’s Rick Maguire shares new video, announces 2022 solo tour

Last year, Pile's Rick Maguire released Songs Known Together, Alone, an album with solo versions of songs that became full-band Pile songs. Today, Rick released a new video for "Ropes Length" + "My Employer" from the album, and he also announced a solo tour in support of the album.

The tour begins on February 24 in Dallas and hits Brooklyn for a "special event" on March 11 (info TBA) and a show at Ridgewood's TV Eye on March 12. The tour continues through April and wraps up on the West Coast (including a stop at LA's Zebulon on 4/9). All dates are listed below.

Pile's Rick Maguire -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/24 - Dallas, TX - Full City Rooster

02/26 - Austin, TX - Kinda Tropical

02/27 - Houston, TX - Bohemeo's

03/01 - New Orleans, LA -The Mudlark

03/03 - Tallahassee, FL - The Bark

03/04 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive

03/05 - Atlanta, GA - TBD

03/06 - Asheville, NC - Static Age

03/07 - Raleigh, NC - NC State Library

03/08 - Richmond, VA - Gallery 5

03/09 - Washington, DC - Rhizome

03/10 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

03/11 - Brooklyn, NY - *special event*

03/12 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

03/19 - Boston, MA - Church of the Covenant

03/21 - Keene, NH - Nova Arts

03/22 - Portland, ME - Apohadion

03/23 - Burlington, VT - Radio Bean

03/24 - Montreal, QC - Turbohaus

03/25 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

03/26 - Detroit, MI - The Lexington

03/28 - Chicago, IL - The Beat Kitchen

03/29 - Minneapolis, MN - TBD

04/02 - Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead

04/03 - Vancouver, BC - Creative Block

04/05 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

04/07 - San Francisco, CA - Balboa Theater

04/08 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

04/10 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

04/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Trunkspace