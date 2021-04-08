Pillea preps debut LP ‘Swell’ for Sun Eater Records (stream “Great Success”)

Pillea is the solo project of Montreal musician Micah Brown, who fronts the band MAANS, has toured as a guitarist for Fog Lake, and also works as an engineer/producer (for Gazm, BBQT, and more). Pillea's upcoming debut album Swell features writing, production assistance, and some instrumentation by Foxing guitarist/producer Eric Hudson, and it was mixed by Oso Oso collaborator Billy Mannino. It's set to arrive May 7 via Sun Eater Records.

For Pillea, Micah drew from influences like The Weakerthans and Bleed American-era Jimmy Eat World, and judging by lead single "Great Success," I'd say I hear a little early Motion City Soundtrack and Plans-era Death Cab in there too. It's a sunny, jangly, power pop song and if you like any or all of those four bands, there's a good chance you'll like this too.

"In my early 20s I built an image of 'success' that was based more on how I felt I was being perceived, instead living a fulfilling, balanced life," Micah tells us. "It resulted in mental hardship, and bubbled up to physical symptoms. 'Great Success' is about abandoning that type of 'success,' and accepting that community, health, and just finding time to pursue what you love, is plenty. It's an important mantra throughout Swell, which also sees me coming to terms with accepting love, recognizing self-sabotage, chronic pain, and pressure to have a 'career.'"

"Great Success" hits streaming services on Friday, April 9 (pre-save) but it premieres one day early right here:

Tracklist

1. The Weight

2. Great Success

3. Suffering

4. Swell

5. WIIP

6. Away

7. Sunday

8. Steal Your Time