Pinback announce tour with Disheveled Cuss

Indie rock vets Pinback have announced their first tour in four years, surrounding their previously announced appearance at Treefort Music Fest. All dates are with Disheveled Cuss, the solo project of Tera Melos' Nick Reinhart, and Pinback's Rob Crow and Chris Prescott will be playing in Disheveled Cuss' band. ("And I reckon I'll be playing with them a bit too," Nick adds.) Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (2/3).

The tour kicks off in Tucson on March 18 and wraps up in NYC on April 30 at Webster Hall. All dates are listed below.

Nick Reinhart's full announcement reads:

fuckin FINALLY. last time i went on tour was nov 2019 with pinback. had a bunch of stuff planned for this new thing i'd been working on for years. then covid blew it all up. this tour was supposed to happen sometime around summer 2020 and was gonna be like an album release thing for me. anyways, i guess we're just picking up where we left off. i love pinback. i love them so much that rob crow and chris prescott are gonna be my DisCuss band! doin double duty, and i reckon i'll be playing with them a bit too. last time i got to play loro and that was something special.

Pinback / Disheveled Cuss -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 18 Tucson, Az 191 Toole

March 19 Santa Fe, Nm Meow Wolf

March 21 Jackson Hole, Wy Center For The Arts

March 23 Denver, Co. Gothic Theatre

March 24 Ft. Collins, Co Aggie Theatre

March 25 Salt Lake City, Ut Urban Lounge

March 26 Boise, Id Treefort Music Festival*

March 29 Seattle, Wa Crocodile

March 30 Portland, Or Wonder Ballroom

April 6 San Francisco, Ca The Fillmore

April 7 San Diego, Ca Belly Up

April 8 Los Angeles, Ca Teragram Ballroom

April 22 Minneapolis, Mn Fine Line

April 23 Chicago, Il Thalia Hall

April 25 Grand Rapids, Mi The Pyramid Scheme

April 26 Pittsburgh, Pa Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

April 27 Philadelphia, Pa Underground Arts

April 28 Washington Dc 9:30 Club

April 29 Portsmouth, Nh 3S Artspace

April 30 New York City, Ny Webster Hall

* - no Disheveled Cuss