Pinback, Hot Snakes & Against Me! members form PLOSIVS, release debut single

PLOSIVS is a new band with some very familiar faces. It's fueled by the songwriting partnership of veteran musicians Rob Crow (of Pinback, Goblin Cock, and countless others) and John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes, etc), and the band reunites John Reis with former RTFC drummer Atom Willard (who went on to play in The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, and Social Distortion, and who is currently in Against Me!). Jordan Clark (bassist of Mrs. Magician) rounds out the lineup.

Their debut single is "Hit The Breaks," a fired-up, punky indie rock song that basically sounds like the middle ground between Pinback and Hot Snakes. "I think part of why we started this group is that we needed a positive reaction to combat the overwhelming uncertainty of life," the band says. "We need to make stuff with guitars and voices to feel normal." Indeed. Stream the rippin' track below.

PLOSIVS will make their live debut at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, CA on Friday, November 5 and at The Quartyard in San Diego, CA on Saturday, November 6, and they say they'll be playing songs from their forthcoming debut album. Tickets go on sale today (9/9) at noon Pacific.