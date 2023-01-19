Pink Floyd announce ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th anniversary box set

Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, turns 50 in March, and to celebrate the occasion, the band are releasing a 50th anniversary deluxe box set that's out on March 24. Preorder it now.

The box set includes the original album remastered by James Guthrie on both CD (gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet) and on vinyl (gatefold sleeve with original posters and stickers), as well as Blu-rays with Surround Sound, dts, Dolby Atmos, and more.

There's also a 160-page hardcover book with rare black and white photographs from the 1973 – 1974 tours of the UK and the USA taken by Peter Christopherson, Jill Furmanovsky, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson, and a 76-page music book that is a complete songbook of the album. There are also replicas of the "Money" and "Us and Them" 7" singles.

It also includes The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 on vinyl and CD with cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios.

The Live At Wembley album is also available separately -- preorder the vinyl.

Check out the artwork, a few of the pics from the photo book, a video preview and more details below.

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 50TH ANNIVERSARY BOX SET

CD1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Original studio album remastered by James Guthrie in gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet

CD2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974

In gatefold sleeve with 12-page booklet with cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/StormStudios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie

LP1 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

Remastered original studio album in gatefold sleeve with original posters and stickers

LP2 – THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974

In gatefold, with 2 posters featuring design by Ian Emes and Gerald Scarfe. Cover design by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon/Storm Studios. Original 1973 line drawn cover artwork by George Hardie

BLU-RAY 1 (AUDIO)

Original album 5.1 and high-resolution remastered stereo mixes

1. 5.1 Surround Mix – 24bit/96kHz Uncompressed

2. Stereo Mix – 24bit/192kHz Uncompressed

3. 5.1 Surround Mix – dts-HD MA

4. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

BLU-RAY 2 (AUDIO)

Original newly remastered album Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes

1. Dolby Atmos Mix

2. Stereo Mix – 24-bit/192kHz Uncompressed

3. Stereo Mix – dts-HD MA

DVD (AUDIO)

Original album 5.1 and remastered stereo mixes

1. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @448 kbps

2. 5.1 Surround Mix – Dolby Digital @640 kbps

3. Stereo Mix (LPCM) – 24-bit/48 kHz Uncompressed

160-PAGE HARDCOVER BOOK with rare black and white photographs from the 1973 – 1974 tours of the UK and the USA taken by Peter Christopherson, Jill Furmanovsky, Aubrey Powell, Storm Thorgerson

76-PAGE MUSIC BOOK - Complete songbook of original album

REPLICAS OF 2×7” SINGLES

7" Single 1: Money b/w Any Colour You Like

7" Single 2: Us And Them b/w Time

REPLICA OF PAMPHLET AND INVITATION TO THE PREVIEW OF THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON AT THE LONDON PLANETARIUM ON 27TH FEBRUARY 1973

LP Track List:

Side A:

1. Speak To Me

2. Breathe (In The Air)

3. On The Run

4. Time

5. The Great Gig In The Sky

Side B:

6. Money

7. Us and Them

8. Any Colour You Like

9. Brain Damage

10. Eclipse

CD Track List:

1. Speak To Me

2. Breathe (In The Air)

3. On The Run

4. Time

5. The Great Gig In The Sky

6. Money

7. Us and Them

8. Any Colour You Like

9. Brain Damage

10. Eclipse