Pink Floyd’s 1988 Long Island live album & movie enhanced on new Blu-ray & LP set

Pink Floyd's 1988 live album The Delicate Sound of Thunder captured the band on their 1988 tour supporting A Momentary Lapse of Reason, their first album after the departure of Roger Waters. Specifically, the album was recorded at the tour's five-night run at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum in August of '88, and featured much of Lapse as well as many classic Floyd tracks. The album, along with a restored version of the companion concert film, was released as part of Pink Floyd's The Later Years box set, and was just reissued as a new standalone special edition available in a few different formats.

The three-disc vinyl version features nine songs not included on the original release of the album, while the two-disc CD reissue features eight more songs than the original. Audio was remixed from the original multi-track tapes by David Gilmour and Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson, and both the CD and LP versions come with a 24-page photo booklet. There's also a four-disc box set edition, made up of the double CD as well as Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film, that also comes with a 40-page photo book, a tour poster and postcards.

As for the film, it was restored from over 100 cans of 35mm footage, overseen by Aubrey Powell of design company Hipgnosis and features a new 5.1 surround sound mix. You can also get the concert film as a standalone Blu-ray and DVD.

You can check out a compare-and-contrast video of the original and restored version of "The Great Gig In The Sky" from the new version of the Blu-ray/DVD, and listen to the whole album, below. Tracklists for the vinyl, CD and Blu-ray/DVD sets are also below.

2CD

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1

7. Terminal Frost

8. A New Machine Part 2

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run

4. The Great Gig In The Sky

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip

12. Run Like Hell

3-LP VINYL

LP 1 : Side A

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life *

3. Learning To Fly

LP 1 : Side B

1. Yet Another Movie

2. Round And Around

3. A New Machine Part 1 *

4. Terminal Frost *

5. A New Machine Part 2 *

6. Sorrow

LP 2 : Side A

1. The Dogs Of War

2. On The Turning Away

3. One Of These Days

LP 2 : Side B

1. Time

2. On The Run *

3. The Great Gig In The Sky *

4. Wish You Were Here

5. Welcome To The Machine *

LP 3 : Side A

1. Us And Them *

2. Money

3. Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2

LP 3 : Side B

1. Comfortably Numb

2. One Slip *

3. Run Like Hell

BLU-RAY and DVD

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life

3. Learning To Fly

4. Sorrow

5. The Dogs Of War

6. On The Turning Away

7. One Of These Days

8. Time

9. On The Run

10. The Great Gig In The Sky

11. Wish You Were Here

12. Us And Them

13. Money

14. Comfortably Numb

15. One Slip

16. Run Like Hell