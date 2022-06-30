Pink Frost prep ‘Until the Summer Comes’ (watch the video for the title track)

Chicago's Pink Frost have announced Until the Summer Comes, their first album in five years, which will be out September 16 via Under Road Records. The band had actually finished recording the album in 2019 at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio and were set to mix and master in early 2020 when the pandemic hit. They used to the downtime to rework the record. “We were like ‘F**k it, let's make our dream record,’” says vocalist/guitarist Adam Lukas. “We went in depth in a way we never have before. There are no compromises on this album. No cringeworthy oversights. We almost lost our minds doing it, but I'm happy we did.”

The first single is Until the Summer Comes' title track, which definitely owes something to early Smashing Pumpkins with its mix of crunchy alt rock and just a bit of shoegaze. The video premieres in this post and you can watch below.

Until the Summer Comes

1. Until the Summer Comes

2. Two Faces

3. Halo

4. On the Way Down

5. The Skink

6. Ask the Dust

7. Detroit Mercy

8. On a Clear Day (You Can See the End of the World)

9. Feed the Hungry Bee