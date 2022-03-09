Pink Mountaintops announce 2022 tour

Pink Mountaintops, aka Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean, is back with Peacock Pools in May, an album that includes contributions from Steven MacDonald (Redd Kross), Dale Crover (Melvins), and more. You can watch the video for "Lights of the City" below.

McBean will take Pink Mountaintops on tour this spring, with dates kicking off April 24 in San Diego and wrapping up June 2 in St. Paul, MN. Ashley Shadow will be along for the whole thing, and the Brooklyn stop on the tour happens May 27 at Knitting Factory. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Head below for Pink Mountaintops' full tour schedule.

Pink Mountaintops / Ashley Shadow - 2022 Tour Dates:

4.24 San Diego CA Casbah

4.25 Costa Mesa CA The Wayfarer

4.27 Los Angeles CA Zebulon

4.28 San Francisco CA Rickshaw Stop

4.29 Felton CA Felton Music Hall

4.30 Roseville CA Goldfield Trading Post

5.02 Salt Lake City UT Urban Lounge

5.03 Boise ID Neurolux

5.05 Denver CO Globe Hall

5.08 Madison WI High Noon Saloon

5.18 Quebec City QC L’Anti

5.20 Montreal QC Ber Le Ritz PDB

5.21 Ottawa ON Rainbow Bistro

5.22 Toronto ON Horseshoe Tavern

5.23 London ON Rum Runners

5.24 Buffalo NY Mohawk Place

5.26 Cambridge MA Middle East - Upstairs

5.27 Brooklyn NY Knitting Factory

5.28 Philadelphia PA Kung Fu Necktie

5.29 Cleveland OH Beachland Ballroom

5.31 Indianapolis IN The Hi-Fi

6.01 Chicago IL Empty Bottle

6.02 St. Paul MN The Turf Club