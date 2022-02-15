Pink Mountaintops prep new LP with mems Melvins & Redd Kross (stream a track)

Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean is back with Peacock Pools, his first Pink Mountaintops album in eight years, which will be out May 6 via ATO. The album got its start in the early days of the pandemic. “I’d moved into this cool little ’50s rancher house outside L.A. and was just mucking about in my bedroom studio, and pretty soon I started reaching out to some friends who were also shacked up and craving broadband sonic collaboration,” McBean says.

Those friends include Steven MacDonald (Redd Kross), Dale Crover (Melvins), drummer/pianist Joshua Wells (Destroyer, Black Mountain), violinist/vocalist Laena Myers-Ionita (Feels, Death Valley Girls), drummer Ryan Jewell (Riley Walker, Steve Gunn), vocalist Emily Rose Epstein (Ty Segall, Emily Rose & The Rounders), and keyboardist Jeremy Schmidt (Black Mountain, Sinoia Caves).

The first single from Peacock Pools is "Lights of the CIty," a late-'70s style rocker that comes with a massive chorus and a few ripping solos. The video for the song, which also features Crover and MacDonald, owes a little to '80s flicks "They Live" and "Repo Man," and you can watch that below.

Pink Mountaintops will be on tour supporting Dinosaur Jr starting tonight (2/15) in Sacramento. All dates are listed below.

attachment-pink mountaintops album loading...

Peacock Pools:

1. Nervous Breakdown

2. Nikki Go Sudden

3. Blazing Eye

4. You Still Around

5. Shake The Dust

6. Swollen Maps

7. Lights Of The City

8. Miss Sundown

9. Lady Inverted Cross

10 . Muscles

11. All This Death Is Killing Me

12. The Walk - Song For Amy

Pink Mountaintops - 2022 Tour Dates

(all shows supporting Dinosaur Jr)

2/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

2/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

2/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

2/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

2/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

2/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre