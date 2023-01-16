Pink Siifu & Ahwlee announce new B. Cool-Aid album, share song ft. Liv.e, Butcher Brown & more

B. Cool-Aid, the duo of underground rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, have announced a new album, Leather Blvd, due March 31 via Lex Records. The album follows last year's double single "COO" & "usedtoo," and the album's first single is "Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)," which features V.C.R., Jimetta Rose, Liv.e, Butcher Brown, and Maurice II. It's a fusion of jazz, hip hop, neo-soul, and psychedelia, and it's a promising first taste. Check it out below.