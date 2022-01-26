Pink Siifu announces 2022 tour, shares “Wayans Bros” video

Pink Siifu has shared a new video for "Wayans Bros" (ft. Peso Gordon) off last year's great GUMBO'!, and he also announced a tour supporting the album. Dubbed 4 Tha Folks'!, the tour features four of the album's guests on all dates -- Turich Benjy, Peso Gordon, VonBeezy, and Ted Kamal (DJ) -- plus additional support on select dates from two other GUMBO'! contributors: DJ Harrison and V.C.R. It hits Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and more.

The Brooklyn date is March 8 at Baby's All Right, and that's one of the shows with DJ Harrison. Ticket link coming soon. All dates are listed below.

Pink Siifu -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/3 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

3/4 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Radio Artifact

3/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie*

3/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right*

3/9 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe*

3/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

3/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

3/15 - Birmingham, AL @ Ghost Train Brewing Co.

3/16 - Nashville, TN @ The End

3/19 - Dallas, TX @ H.O.B. Dallas Cambridge Room

3/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar^

3/23 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater^

3/24 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive^

all dates w/ Turich Benjy, Peso Gordon, VonBeezy, DJ set from Ted Kamal

* = w/ DJ Harrison

^ = w/ V.C.R