Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin announce collaborative album (stream “Richard Pryor”)

Underground, experimental rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have announced a collaborative album, Fly Siifu's, due November 13 via Lex Records. It features the recently released single "Dollar Dr. Dream," as well as the just-released "Richard Pryor," which finds the two rappers showing off their natural chemistry over hazy, cut-up jazz and soul samples. Listen and watch the Nelson Nance-directed video below. Previous single and full tracklist (with guests and producers listed) below too.

Tracklist

1. Kin'Tro (prod. Mejiwahn)

2. Fly Siifu's Voicemail

3. Suitcase Special (prod. Budgie)

4. Runthafade (prod. Lastnamedavid)

5. Foisey's Interlude feat. $ILKMONEY (prod. Foisey)

6. Richard Pryor (prod. Playa Haze)

7. Open Up Shop feat. B. Cool-Aid (prod. Ahwlee)

8. Mind Right feat. Liv.e (prod. Jay Versace)

9. Shloww (prod. iiye)

10. One Hit Moo Skit

11. Rick James (prod. Ohbliv)

12. Black Bitches Matter Hoe

13. Spades' (prod. Graymatter)

14. 333GET@ME (prod. iiye)

15. Clean feat. Liv.e (prod. Lastnamedavid)

16. Creme's Interlude feat Fousheé (prod. Creme)

17. Waiting To Get Shot (prod. Malik Abdul Rahmaan)

18. Time Up (prod. Madlib)

19. Demon Tyme Skit

20. Razberry (prod. Ohbliv)

21. Pick Up TF Phone

22. Dollar Dr. Dream (prod. Animoss)

