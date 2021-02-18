Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin announce new EP ft. Black Noi$e, YUNGMORPHEUS, MAVI & more

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin's collaborative album Fly Siifu's was one of our favorite rap albums of 2020, so it's very cool news that now they've got even more music together: a new nine-song EP called $mokebreak due March 19 via Lex Records (which will also be included with the deluxe edition of Fly Siifu's). It features appearances by Chuck Strangers, YUNGMORPHEUS, MAVI, Zeeloperz, Koncept Jack$on, Fousheé, and others, plus production by iiye, Ohbliv, Ewonee, Black Noi$e, and more, and Black Noi$e produced the awesomely psychedelic closing track "Blame," which was just released as the lead single. Listen to that below.

The duo will also do a livestreamed release show on March 19 at 9 PM ET from NYC's CORPUS Studios, alongside sets from MAVI, Ankhlejohn, and Theravada. Tickets are on sale via Bandcamp.

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin also recently put out a new video for "Open up Shop" off Fly Siifu's, and you can check that out below too.

Tracklist

1. $mokebreak (prod. by iiye)

2. Oatmeal feat. Chuck Strangers (prod. by Chuck Strangers)

3. Dope Boys feat. 3WaySlim (prod. by Budgie)

4. L’s feat. Fousheé (prod. by Ohbliv)

5. Good Word ft YUNGMORPHEUS (prod. Graymatter)

6. Shawty feat. Big Kahuna OG (prod. by iiye)

7. Tha Divide feat. Zelooperz, MAVI & Koncept Jack$on (prod. by Ewonee)

8. Remote Relocation feat. Peso Gordon & B. Cool-Aid (prod. by Ahwlee)

9. Blame (prod. by Black Noi$e)

