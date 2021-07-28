Pink Siifu shares new song & video “Bussin’ (Cold)” ft. Turich Benjy, new album out next week

Pink Siifu's new album GUMBO'! comes out August 3, and it features recent single "lng har dnt care" as well as the just-released "Bussin’ (Cold)," a very psychedelic rap song featuring Turich Benjy and produced by MichaelxWhite. Listen and watch the video below.

The album also features Georgia Anne Muldrow, Liv.e, Maxo, Nick Hakim, Big Rube, Lance Skiiiwalker, The Alchemist, and several other contributors. Full tracklist below.

As mentioned, Siifu celebrates with an album release show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Rooftop on Monday (8/2) with ZeeloperZ, Turich Benjy, and a DJ set from Ted Kamal (tickets).

Tracklist

1. Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On ft. Big Rube, Liv.e, Nick Hakim, V.C.R (prod. Dj Harrison)

2. Wayans Bros. ft. Peso Gordon (prod. Conquest Tony Phillips)

3. Roscoe’! (prod. Ted Kamal)

4. Fk U Mean/Hold me Dwn (prod. LastnameDavid/prod. Osagie)

5. Bussin’ (Cold) ft. Turich Benjy (prod. MichaelxWhite)

6. Pink & Green, White & Gold (Devin Burgess x iiye)

7. BACK’! (prod. iiye x WAARVY)

8. Doin Tew Much. (In My Mama Name) (prod. Butch Dawson)

9. 4sho’7 ft. B. Cool-Aid (prod. Ahwlee)

10. Living Proof (Family) (prod. The Alchemist)

11. Scurrrrd ft. Big Rube, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Asal Hazel, & Nick Hakim (prod. Dj Harrison, iiye)

12. SMILE (wit yo Gold) ft V.C.R, CoCo O. (prod. Butcher Brown)

13. Call tha Bro (Tapped In) ft Maxo (prod. Foisey, Butcher Brown)

14. BRAVO’! ft. Turich Benjy, Jaybee Lamahj, Swaggy Q, Peso Gordon,Vonbeezy (prod. Lee Tensei / Apollo Rome)

15. Voicemails Uptown ft. Turich Benjy, Lance Skiiiwalker, Jaybee Lamahj, V.C.R, Nelson Bandela (prod. Monte Booker)

16. Big Ole ft BbyMutha (prod. Conquest Tony Phillips)

17. lng hair dnt care (prod. Ted Kamal)

18. Play On’! Inshallah ft Liv.e, Kamilah (prod. Notwolfy)