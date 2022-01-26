PinkPantheress announces first US headlining tour

London bedroom pop artist and TikTok star PinkPantheress has been riding high on the buzz around her debut mixtape, 2021's To Hell With It, and now she's announced her first US headlining shows.

She's doing four shows, including Oakland's Starline Social Club on May 7, Los Angeles' The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on May 10, NYC's 88Palace on May 13, and Atlanta's The Masquerade on May 21. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 at 1 PM local time.

Like China Chalet, Chinatown banquet hall and party space 88Palace closed in 2020, and is reopening; this is the first event we've seen announced there so far. Stay tuned.

In other news, Manchester DJ and producer Anz teased a collaboration with PinkPantheress, due out on Friday (1/28). Watch a teaser video below.

PINKPANTHERESS 2022 TOUR

May 7 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

May 10 Los Angeles, CA The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 13 New York City, NY 88Palace

May 21 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Purgatory