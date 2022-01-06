PinkPantheress wins BBC Sound of 2022
London bedroom pop artist and viral TikTok star PinkPantheress has been named the winner of the BBC Sound of 2022 award. Her debut mixtape To Hell With It appeared on numerous 2021 year end lists, including Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, and more.
The BBC writes:
The singer, who goes by her TikTok username, remains shrouded in mystery.
All we know is that she comes from Bath and currently lives in London, where she's studying film.
Her real name remains a secret and, until relatively recently, she didn't show her face on social media.
"I find it easier to not lay every single card on the table," she tells the BBC. "I like my privacy and I felt like, if I have my music out and my face everywhere, it would start getting too much for people."
The secrecy adds to the allure of her music - where drum and bass beats clatter around stories of obsession and disappointment.
Mostly written in the dead of night in her university dorm room, they capture the transient, bleary-eyed revelations of a 3am comedown; with dark, danceable instrumentals adding a sinister edge to her ethereal vocals.
Coming in second place in this year's Sound Of poll was Wet Leg, with Mimi Webb third, Lola Young fourth, and Central Cee fifth.
Here are a few more snippets from the BBC's interview with PinkPantheress about her inspirations, TikTok, the Coldplay cover, and more:
What was the first music you fell in love with?
It was Michael Jackson, when I was a young girl. Then I transitioned towards emo rock music when I was a teenager. I really liked the lyrics - how personal and theatrical and dramatic they are.
Was that the point you established your own musical identity, separate from your parents?
Well, I remember once I tried playing a Panic! At The Disco CD in the car and literally my dad was like, "Turn this off. This is not happening." After that, I just kind of kept it as a private thing.
When did you decide to become a musician yourself?
It was literally watching Paramore at Reading [festival]. I was 15, right at the barrier and Hayley Williams just looked like she was enjoying herself so much. Then I realised she's getting paid on top of that! I was like, "I want to do this." It changed my perspective.