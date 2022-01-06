PinkPantheress wins BBC Sound of 2022

London bedroom pop artist and viral TikTok star PinkPantheress has been named the winner of the BBC Sound of 2022 award. Her debut mixtape To Hell With It appeared on numerous 2021 year end lists, including Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, and more.

The BBC writes:

The singer, who goes by her TikTok username, remains shrouded in mystery. All we know is that she comes from Bath and currently lives in London, where she's studying film. Her real name remains a secret and, until relatively recently, she didn't show her face on social media. "I find it easier to not lay every single card on the table," she tells the BBC. "I like my privacy and I felt like, if I have my music out and my face everywhere, it would start getting too much for people." The secrecy adds to the allure of her music - where drum and bass beats clatter around stories of obsession and disappointment. Mostly written in the dead of night in her university dorm room, they capture the transient, bleary-eyed revelations of a 3am comedown; with dark, danceable instrumentals adding a sinister edge to her ethereal vocals.

Coming in second place in this year's Sound Of poll was Wet Leg, with Mimi Webb third, Lola Young fourth, and Central Cee fifth.

Here are a few more snippets from the BBC's interview with PinkPantheress about her inspirations, TikTok, the Coldplay cover, and more: