Pinkshift added to Oxymorrons / The OBGMs tour this month

Pinkshift are fresh off releasing one of the best punk albums of 2022 with Love Me Forever, and now you've got a last-minute chance to see them live this month. They were just added to Oxymorrons and The OBGMs' four-date mini tour that hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 1/19, Philly's Fillmore on 1/20, DC's Songbyrd on 1/21, and Allston's Brighton Music Hall on 1/22. They seemed to be billed as openers, which is pretty crazy since they recently wrapped up a headlining tour with sold-out shows at similarly-sized venues, so get there early!

Pinkshift also play the new Adjacent Festival on the beach in Atlantic City on Memorial Day Weekend with blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, and more.

Pinkshift -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/19 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY*

1/20 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA*

1/21 Songbyrd Washington, DC*

1/22 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA*

5/27-28 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ

* - w/ Oxymorrons and The OBGMs