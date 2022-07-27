Pinkshift announce US tour with Jigsaw Youth & Yasmin Nur

Baltimore punk trio Pinkshift have announced a headlining North American tour supporting their just-announced debut album Love Me Forever (out October 21 via Hopeless Records). Before they kick off the dates in their home city (with support coming from Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur), they'll open a bunch of East Coast shows for Destroy Boys, and play Emo Night New Orleans Vacation with 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Bring Me the Horizon, and more. See all dates below.

The penultimate date on Pinkshift's tour is in Brooklyn, on November 17 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local.

Pinkshift tour 2022 loading...

PINKSHIFT: 2022 TOUR

9/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*

9/13 - Montreal , QC - La Sala Rossa*

9/14 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck*

9/29 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation^

10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective

11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

*with Destroy Boys

^with 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Bring Me the Horizon, more