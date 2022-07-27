Pinkshift announce US tour with Jigsaw Youth & Yasmin Nur
Baltimore punk trio Pinkshift have announced a headlining North American tour supporting their just-announced debut album Love Me Forever (out October 21 via Hopeless Records). Before they kick off the dates in their home city (with support coming from Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur), they'll open a bunch of East Coast shows for Destroy Boys, and play Emo Night New Orleans Vacation with 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Bring Me the Horizon, and more. See all dates below.
The penultimate date on Pinkshift's tour is in Brooklyn, on November 17 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM local.
PINKSHIFT: 2022 TOUR
9/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*
9/13 - Montreal , QC - La Sala Rossa*
9/14 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck*
9/29 - New Orleans, LA - Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation^
10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project
10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater
11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins
11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective
11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club
11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)
11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
*with Destroy Boys
^with 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Bring Me the Horizon, more