Pinkshift battle white supremacy and the patriarchy on new punk banger “GET OUT”

Baltimore punk trio Pinkshift have released another single off their upcoming album, Love Me Forever, out October 21 via Hopeless Records (pre-order). "GET OUT" is a classic punk-style anthem, hard-nosed and slamming vocally and instrumentally. During recent shows, the band have dedicated the song to the Supreme Court. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar explains:

“GET OUT" is an anthem to be utilized to take space where it’s not inherently given to us. It’s a blatant attack against the white supremacist and patriarchal colonizers of our bodies, homes, and ways of life, and it’s an expression of pure and unapologetic rage that stands in defense of our autonomy.

Listen to the track and watch the animated video (by Olive Lagace) below.

Pinkshift are still touring, opening a handful more dates for Destroy Boys and headlining several shows over the fall. The band will appear at Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation with 100 Gecs, Bring Me The Horizon, and more September 29-October 2. They'll be in NYC on November 17 at Elsewhere Zone One with support from Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur. All dates below.

TOUR DATES

9/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

9/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*

9/13 - Montreal , QC - La Sala Rossa*

9/14 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck*

10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins

11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective

11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club

11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

*with Destroy Boys