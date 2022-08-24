Pinkshift battle white supremacy and the patriarchy on new punk banger “GET OUT”
Baltimore punk trio Pinkshift have released another single off their upcoming album, Love Me Forever, out October 21 via Hopeless Records (pre-order). "GET OUT" is a classic punk-style anthem, hard-nosed and slamming vocally and instrumentally. During recent shows, the band have dedicated the song to the Supreme Court. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar explains:
“GET OUT" is an anthem to be utilized to take space where it’s not inherently given to us. It’s a blatant attack against the white supremacist and patriarchal colonizers of our bodies, homes, and ways of life, and it’s an expression of pure and unapologetic rage that stands in defense of our autonomy.
Listen to the track and watch the animated video (by Olive Lagace) below.
Pinkshift are still touring, opening a handful more dates for Destroy Boys and headlining several shows over the fall. The band will appear at Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation with 100 Gecs, Bring Me The Horizon, and more September 29-October 2. They'll be in NYC on November 17 at Elsewhere Zone One with support from Jigsaw Youth and Yasmin Nur. All dates below.
TOUR DATES
9/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*
9/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground*
9/13 - Montreal , QC - La Sala Rossa*
9/14 - Toronto, ON - The Hard Luck*
10/20 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
10/21 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project
10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
10/25 - Detroit, MI - El Club
10/26 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
10/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
10/29 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
10/ 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11/01 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
11/02 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater
11/04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
11/05 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
11/06 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
11/08 - Dallas, TX - Ruins
11/09 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
11/11 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
11/13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/14 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr Collective
11/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone Club
11/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)
11/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
*with Destroy Boys