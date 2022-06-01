Pinkshift sign to Hopeless, share new song “nothing (in my head)”

Pinkshift emerged in 2020 as one of the most promising new bands in punk/pop punk, then released their excellent debut EP Saccharine in 2021, and they've since kept busy winning over crowds on tour. Now they've made a much-deserved jump to Hopeless Records, and their first single for the label is "nothing (in my head)." It's one of their best songs yet, with a seamless fusion of metallic riffs, soaring hooks from vocalist Ashrita Kumar, and the crisp accessibility of pop punk, and it finds them fusing their various influences more seamlessly than ever, continuing towards a sound that's entirely their own.

The band says, "‘nothing (in my head)’ is a cry for help. It’s about the feeling of wanting out, wanting a change in scenery, wanting to escape from feeling locked inside, claustrophobic, and overwhelmed. This song is like a hand reaching out to anyone willing to grasp onto it and say they feel the same way. We hope people hear that and feel a little less alone." Listen below.

They also have upcoming tour dates, including US shows with Bayside and Save Face. All are listed below.

For more on Pinkshift, read our 2020 feature on the band, and also see them featured in 10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know, 25 newer bands every 2000s emo fan needs to know, and 50 best punk albums of 2021.

Pinkshift -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 1 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

June 2 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

June 3 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 4 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival

June 6 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly

July 8 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen^

July 9 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27^

July 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle^

^w/ Bayside, Save Face